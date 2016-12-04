Parade Lights Up the Martin City Night

By Tim Huether

The streets of Martin were beautifully adorned by the presence of 25 parade of lights entries Saturday evening for the annual Martin Area Chamber of Commerce Parade of Lights.

The weather was a little cold at around 32 degrees at parade time, but still good considering the recent storm mid-week, as the large crowd was presented one of the best parades ever with a lineup of well designed floats.

The Pauly/Goss/Thayer families entry brought home the People’s Choice Award as the top entry voted by the people.

Pioneer Building (Brad Hahn and Jay Yohner) and their spectacular float won the business division with Kustom Rock Crushing of Gordon taking second and Scott Larson Construction taking third.

Oglala Lakota College claimed first in the Organization category, followed by the Martin Volunteer Fire Dept. and the American Legion Post 240.

In the Youth Group/Family/Individual category, the Ward Family Ranch was first, followed by Fur & Feathers 4-H and the Pauly/Goss/Thayer families entry.

Other outstanding entries included: Bennett County Booster II, Bair Ford, Bennett County Hospital (2 entries), The General Store/Ace, Martin Community Health Center/Horizon Health, Kratovil Electric, Lacreek Electric Cooperative, Martin Chamber of Commerce, Pit Stop of Gordon, Security First Bank, Bennett County Sheriff’s Office, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Martin Volunteer Fire Department had three entries.

The annual Chamber Craft Fair had large crowds all day long also and most vendors reported good sales. Vendors came from as far away as Pierre.

See parade photos under our photos link near the top of our website.