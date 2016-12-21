Storm brought snow, bitter cold temps

A strong winter storm system moved across the Rockies into the northern Plains December 15-16, 2016. Moisture was lifted over the cold air in place over northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota resulting in widespread snow amounts averaging 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts. Bitterly cold arctic air poured in behind the storm with temperatures staying below zero Saturday. Wind chills were dangerously cold with readings 20 below zero to nearly 45 degrees below zero.

Area snow totals reported in inches:

8.00 Porcupine

7.50 Mission

7.00 Norris

6.00 Kyle

6.00 Scenic

6.00 Swett

5.50 Martin

5.00 White River

Mission hit a record low for Dec. 18 at -21, breaking the old record for the day set in 1963 of -17.

Other area low temperatures included:

Dec. 17: Kyle -20, Mission -10, Philip -24, Winner -17; Martin -11

Dec. 18: Martin -20; Edgemont -36, Rapid City -19

Wind Chills Dec. 17: Martin -29, Mission -29, Valentine -26, Pine Ridge -18.

Wind Chills on Dec. 18: Mission -39, Martin -38, Valentine -39; Pine Ridge -31.

Information from the National Weather Service.