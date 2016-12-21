Ceplecha’s plead not guilty to all charges

Rangler and Dan Ceplecha of Martin, were arraigned in Court Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Bennett County Courthouse, and both entered pleas of not guilty to the charges of First Degree Murder, an alternative count of Murder in the Second Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

The maximum penalty for First Degree Murder is death or life in prison.

The charges stem from a homicide in Martin on Nov. 12, where Moses Red Bear, 33, of Martin, was the victim.

There will be a bond hearing on Feb. 7.