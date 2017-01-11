Escaped Inmate Found Deceased in Fall River County

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that Moses Dubray, 32, inmate at the Rapid City Community Work Center was found deceased along SD Hwy 89 earlier today. As part of this death investigation, an autopsy will be conducted and further information will be released upon its completion.

Dubray was placed on escape status by the South Dakota Department of Corrections after walking away from his assigned unit yesterday afternoon.

Dubray was serving a 10-year sentence with five years suspended for third-degree burglary in Bennett County on a 2013 conviction.

Agencies involved in this death investigation are the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

The public may contact the Division of Criminal Investigation at 605-394-1884 with any information pertaining to this case.