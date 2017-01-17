Autopsy Results indicate Homicide in Dubray Death

PIERRE, S.D. – Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that preliminary autopsy results have been released for inmate Moses Dubray and indicate that cause of death was homicide.

Dubray, 32, was found deceased along SD Hwy 89 on January 11, 2017. Dubray was placed on escape status by the South Dakota Department of Corrections after walking away from his assigned unit on January 10, 2017.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is seeking information on Dubray’s whereabouts on or about the night of January 10, 2017. Anyone who may have been in contact with him or anyone with additional information is asked to contact the DCI tip line at (605) 394-1884.

Agencies involved in this death investigation are the Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.