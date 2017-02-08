Former B.C. State’s Attorney set to plead guilty to tax evasion

According to the Rapid City Journal, former Bennett County state’s attorney Kenneth Orrock, 48, of Rapid City, has been charged in U.S. District Court with evading business taxes and is set to plead guilty on Friday.

Orrock is charged with willful failure to collect and pay over tax in 2015 as owner of the Black Hills Patrol security agency. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine.

According to court documents, Orrock did not pay $17,352.23 in employees’ taxes during the last quarter of 2015, even after collecting taxes from his employees, including federal income tax and Social Security.

He prevented the IRS from discovering this partly by not filing the Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Return, said a statement Orrock signed Friday.

In Orrock’s plea deal, signed the same day, he agreed to pay the IRS a restitution of $280,257.72.

Orrock’s statement said he used a portion of the money for personal expenses, including vacations and cruises.