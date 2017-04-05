Birth to 5 year old developmental Screening, Bennett County Schools

The Bennett County School District will be doing Birth to 5 Year old Developmental Screenings from 8:00 to 2:00, April 27, 2017, at Martin Grade School. This is a free service to families living in Bennett County.

Areas to be screened include: motor, communication, concepts, vision and hearing. Screening of young children will let parents know whether their child is developing within normal range. If delays exist, it is crucial to provide intervention at the earliest possible age.

Children who will be four by September 1, 2017 may enroll in Bennett County School Preschool Program. Placement in the Preschool Program will be determined in August according to the number of students wishing to enroll, the number of slots available, child need, and income eligibility.

Children who will be five by September 1, 2017 may enroll in Kindergarten at the screening.

Children enrolling in either preschool, or kindergarten will need to bring to the screening: state certified birth certificate, immunization record, and social security number.

To schedule an appointment for your child to come to the screening, please call Martin Grade School, at 685-6717. Walk-ins will also be screened as time allows.