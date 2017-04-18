Fire destroys structure north of Martin

An early morning fire destroyed a structure five miles north of Martin, on the east side of Hisle Road. The blaze could be seen for miles and likely started around 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

The building belongs to Tony Richards.

Martin Volunteer Firefighters were quickly on the scene with five trucks but the structure went extremely fast and the building was a total loss. The fire was contained to the building and also burned a vehicle.

According to Martin Fire Chief Chris O’Bryan, the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported.

The RST police dept. and Lacreek Electric were also on the scene.