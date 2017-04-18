Curry shot, killed after pursuit from Bennett Co.

The FBI says it’s investigating a shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in which a man died during an exchange of gunfire with authorities on Saturday.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that preliminary reports indicate Jeffrey Lynn Curry Jr., of Allen, S.D., died during the exchange. An FBI spokesman says he doesn’t have any further information beyond what’s in the statement, which says the investigation is ongoing.

Oglala Sioux President Troy “Scott’’ Weston said in a separate statement Wednesday, April 12, that a man who fired multiple shots at authorities during a chase had been killed.

Tribal Police Chief Harry Martinez tells the Rapid City Journal at least 11 tribal officers were involved and have been placed on administrative leave. The department referred further questions to the FBI.

Bennett County Sheriff Paul Williams submitted the following report on the incident concerning the shooting incident between Tribal Officers, Jeffery Curry, and Bennett County’s involvement.

On April 7, 2017, around 9:15 p.m., while on routine patrol on highway 18 in the western half of Bennett County, a sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with a safety issue.

The Deputy stopped the vehicle, and the driver identified himself as Jeffery Curry. Also in the car was a woman, and young child. When the Deputy ran Jeffery’s information, it came back as a hold for parole violations.

The Deputy went back to talk to Jeffery, and asked him to step out of the car at which time Jeffery said he had to go, put the car in drive and left. The Deputy had a hold on Jeffery’s arm, so was dragged a short distance, but was not hurt.

Jeffery headed north on Allen road, with the Deputy and a South Dakota highway Trooper in pursuit. The Deputy and Trooper stayed back at a safe distance do to concerns about the two passengers, and wanting to keep the speed down.

When Jeffery reached Allen, he stopped and let the woman and child out of the car. He then continued north to BIA 4 where Bennett County called off the pursuit, and OST Officers took over. That ended Bennett Counties involvement in the incident.