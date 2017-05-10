Bennett County High School broken into

By Tim Huether

Early Sunday morning, May 7, the Bennett County High School building was broken into and the perpetrators entered the building and caused approx. $20,000 in damaged.

According to superintendent Stacy Halverson, it appears they entered by breaking a door on the east end of the building, then broke several internal windows, vending machines and other items.

“We cleaned things up and it was school as usual on Monday,” said Halverson. “The police are investigating it at this point.”

Martin Police Chief Brandon Petersen said one 18 year-old adult is in custody and at least one more arrest is likely with charges including burglary in the first degree, intentional damage to property, theft of money and having a weapon in the school. Petersen said more individuals may be involved.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact the police department at 685-6765.