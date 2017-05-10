Allen Man Claims $150,012 Powerball Prize

(Pierre, SD) – Melvin Lee Young has been playing Powerball since the game began in South Dakota. He buys multiple plays, some using his own numbers, some by Quick Pick. And he usually spends the extra dollar to get the Power Play option. His routine finally paid off: Young today claimed a $150,012 Powerball prize from the May 6, 2017 drawing.

The Allen man matched four of five white ball numbers and the Powerball to pick up the game’s $50,000 third prize and won an additional $4 on another play line of the same ticket but with the Power Play option, the whole prize was tripled. The winning ticket was purchased at the Fresh Start on Bennett Avenue in Martin, where he usually purchases his Powerball tickets. Young says he had some help finding out he was the winner from his wife Eula May and his daughter Raquel Reddest. Raquel noticed on the South Dakota Lottery Facebook page that a $150,012 ticket had been sold in Martin and she alerted her mother.

“My wife told me to check my numbers. I told her and my daughter what my numbers were and they checked them on the Lottery website. So they were the first ones who knew I’d won. I’ve always had pretty good luck with those numbers,” Young said.

Though he’s only been a big Powerball winner for a few days, Young already has plans for his winnings and advice for those still trying for a big prize.

“My prayers have been answered,” he said. “First, I’m going to pay some bills and then save some for this and that. All I can say to others playing is hang in there. The only way to win is to keep trying.”

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The jackpot currently sits at $165 million for the next drawing on Wed., May 10, 2017.