Head on collision kills five

Five people, including a pregnant woman, were killed in a crash Saturday evening on Highway 44 west of Wanblee.

The only survivor in the car was a 16-month-old baby boy.

The victims have been identified as 21-year-old Ashton Standing Bear, 30-year-old Tawni Wilcox (she was six-months pregnant), 7-year-old Jaceya Cummings, 5-year-old Micah Cummings and 26-year-old Devin Conquering Bear.

The survivor was the son of Wilcox. He was taken to Rapid City Regional hospital with a broken collarbone and a fractured skull.

The vehicle hit a semi-tractor trailer head-on.

The driver and passenger of the semi were not injured.