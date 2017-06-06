CHART Walk considered a success

“When someone in this community needs help, people come out in droves to do just that.” A very true statement by announcer Wade Risse at the CHART Cancer Survivor’s Walk held Sunday, June 4, at the Bennett County football and track stadium in Martin, where $2,009 was raised to help those who need it most, cancer fighters.

Despite the heat, 105 walkers, ranging in age from 4 months to 70+, signed up to tackle three hours worth of laps around the Martin track.

The cancer fighters, survivors and caregivers started things off with a first lap and then were joined by the supporters. From 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. the track was full of kids, adults, families, and friends all walking laps for a good cause. Walking wasn’t your only option around the track though, you could take part in the dance lap, hop a lap, 3-legged race, “row, row, row your boat” lap, “I’m a little teapot” lap, walk sideways lap, and walk backwards lap.

During the last lap, 100 balloons were carried around the track to honor those who either lost the tough battle or are still fighting. When the lap was completed the balloons were let into the sky.

CHART (Cancer Healing Assistance Resource Team) was founded on November 30, 2010. They helped their first cancer fighters in January 2011.

Since then, over $50,000 has been raised to help 30 local cancer fighters.