Toczek rear ended by drunk driver while riding motorcycle

By Jordan Huether

A Martin, S.D. native with ties to Gordon has been in the ICU since being rear-ended by a drunk driver while riding his motorcycle near Sundance, Wyo., Saturday, July 8. Delmar DJ Toczek, 26, of New Underwood, S.D., was riding his motorcycle, traveling east on Interstate 90 in Wyoming, when a truck driven by Christopher Nesius of Wheatland, Wyo. struck him from behind.

The Sundance Times reports that Nesius was fleeing from police when he turned onto Interstate 90. Nesius’ truck rear-ended Toczek near Sundance, throwing him back onto the truck before both went into the ditch. The Times article adds that a Highway Patrol trooper came upon two Crook County deputies attending to Toczek, who was flat on his back in the ditch.

Toczek was flown to Rapid City Regional Hospital, where he was put in the Intensive Care Unit. A GoFundMe page created for Toczek by Kenna Campbell of Gordon lists his injuries as “a stable fracture in his neck, a serious concussion, lots of road rash and various other cuts and bruises.”

Toczek, the son of Bob (Tami) Toczek and Amy (Mike) Pisha, is a 2009 graduate of Bennett County High School and currently teaches and coaches football in New Underwood. DJ and his family are hoping for him to be transferred to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colo., soon. Craig specializes in spinal and brain injuries.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has not yet released their formal report on the accident.

In addition to the GoFundMe page, donations can be sent to:

DJ Toczek

Security First Bank

Attn: Delmarie

1540 Samco Rd. Ste B

Rapid City, SD 57702