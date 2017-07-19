NHSFR Update
By Taylor Risse
As of Monday, July 17, three performances of the National High School Finals Rodeo had been completed with two of our local cowgirls competing.
On Sunday night, Karissa Rayhill started things off in the barrels running a 22.522 which set her 28th in the performance.
Monday morning, Mary Risse came out and showed the nation what she was made of, tying a 7.2 and winning the performance. After the third performance, the half way mark of the first go, Mary was sitting third in the go.
With only the first three performances being completed by press time on Tuesday morning, here is how the rest of the week will play out:
Tuesday Morning
Carson Good - Steer Wrestling: 20.71 - 13th in the performance
Lante Swallow - Barebacks: 64 - 3rd in the performance
Tuesday Night
Karissa Rayhill - Goat Tying: 11.63 - 16th in the performance
Wednesday Morning
Tee Allen - Bull Riding
Wednesday Night
Tee Allen - Bull Riding
Thursday Morning
Karissa Rayhill - Goat Tying
Thursday Night
Carson Good - Steer Wrestling
Lante Swallow - Barebacks
Friday Night
Mary Risse - Goat Tying
Saturday Morning
Karissa Rayhill - Barrels
Saturday night is the short go.
To see updated results as the week goes on, visit our website at www.bennettcountyboostersd.com and/or the National High School Finals Rodeo website at https://www.nhsra.com/high-school-division/2017-nhsfr-results/