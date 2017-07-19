NHSFR Update

By Taylor Risse

As of Monday, July 17, three performances of the National High School Finals Rodeo had been completed with two of our local cowgirls competing.

On Sunday night, Karissa Rayhill started things off in the barrels running a 22.522 which set her 28th in the performance.

Monday morning, Mary Risse came out and showed the nation what she was made of, tying a 7.2 and winning the performance. After the third performance, the half way mark of the first go, Mary was sitting third in the go.

With only the first three performances being completed by press time on Tuesday morning, here is how the rest of the week will play out:

Tuesday Morning

Carson Good - Steer Wrestling: 20.71 - 13th in the performance

Lante Swallow - Barebacks: 64 - 3rd in the performance

Tuesday Night

Karissa Rayhill - Goat Tying: 11.63 - 16th in the performance

Wednesday Morning

Tee Allen - Bull Riding

Wednesday Night

Tee Allen - Bull Riding

Thursday Morning

Karissa Rayhill - Goat Tying

Thursday Night

Carson Good - Steer Wrestling

Lante Swallow - Barebacks

Friday Night

Mary Risse - Goat Tying

Saturday Morning

Karissa Rayhill - Barrels

Saturday night is the short go.

To see updated results as the week goes on, visit our website at www.bennettcountyboostersd.com and/or the National High School Finals Rodeo website at https://www.nhsra.com/high-school-division/2017-nhsfr-results/