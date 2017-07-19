First Go of the NHSFR Complete: Risse sitting 5th in Goats
By Taylor Risse
After six performances at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillete, Wyo. the first go is complete.
Mary Risse is sitting 5th going into the 2nd go. Times of 6.8, 6.9, 7.09, and 7.15 are ahead of her.
Lante Swallow tied for 24th in the 1st go in barebacks.
Here is a recap of times and scores from the first go:
Karissa Rayhill - Barrels - 22.522 - 28th in the performance
Mary Risse - Goats - 7.2 - 1st in the performance
Carson Good - Steer Wrestling - 20.71 - 13th in the performance
Lante Swallow - Barebacks - 64 - 3rd in the performance
Tee Allen - Bull Riding - NS
Second Go performances will go as follows:
Wednesday Night: Tee Allen - Bull Riding
Thursday Morning: Karissa Rayhill - Goats
Thursday Night: Carson Good - Steer Wrestling and Lante Swallow - Barebacks
Friday Night: Mary Risse - Goats
Saturday Morning: Karissa Rayhill - Barrels
Saturday Night: Short Go