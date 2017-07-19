First Go of the NHSFR Complete: Risse sitting 5th in Goats

By Taylor Risse

After six performances at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillete, Wyo. the first go is complete.

Mary Risse is sitting 5th going into the 2nd go. Times of 6.8, 6.9, 7.09, and 7.15 are ahead of her.

Lante Swallow tied for 24th in the 1st go in barebacks.

Here is a recap of times and scores from the first go:

Karissa Rayhill - Barrels - 22.522 - 28th in the performance

Mary Risse - Goats - 7.2 - 1st in the performance

Carson Good - Steer Wrestling - 20.71 - 13th in the performance

Lante Swallow - Barebacks - 64 - 3rd in the performance

Tee Allen - Bull Riding - NS

Second Go performances will go as follows:

Wednesday Night: Tee Allen - Bull Riding

Thursday Morning: Karissa Rayhill - Goats

Thursday Night: Carson Good - Steer Wrestling and Lante Swallow - Barebacks

Friday Night: Mary Risse - Goats

Saturday Morning: Karissa Rayhill - Barrels

Saturday Night: Short Go