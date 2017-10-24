Canton man found dead in apparent murder suicide

By Jennifer Archibald

Officials in southeastern Montana are investigating a murder-suicide involving twin brothers Travis and Eric Carlson.

The body of Travis Carlson from Canton, SD was found Thursday evening southeast of Ekalaka on Tie Creek Road in rural Carter County Montana. He died of a gunshot wound at about 5:15 p.m., according to reporting from Newell Broadcasting.

Travis owned a fencing company and offered services in the local area. He was recently married to Luciana Carlson on July 21.

Officers who were looking for the suspect, his twin brother Eric Carlson, found him dead Friday morning of an apparent suicide. Officials have not released the men’s ages or said where Eric Carlson’s body was found.