Search and rescue find missing father and son

By Jennifer Archibald

According to the Martin Volunteer Fire Department Twitter feed, volunteers were asked to join the search and rescue efforts of two missing people at 5:15 a.m. on Jan. 2.

The Bennett County Sheriff’s Office, Martin Volunteer Fire Department, Bennett County Emergency Management, Martin Police Department, Oglala Sioux Tribe Emergency Management, Bennett County Ambulance and Lacreek Electric snowcat searched for a father and son who left a vehicle walking at 4:30 a.m. in temperatures that reached -6 degrees. Family members were also searching for the two lost individuals.

“The search went well,” said Jeff Siscoe, Bennett County Emergency Manager.

The father and son walked approximately three miles in the sub zero temperatures and wind chill before being located by the Martin Volunteer Fire Department and Bennett County Sheriff’s Office. Neither were dressed for the weather conditions. The son was wearing tennis shoes and sweat pants and neither father or son had a cell phone with them.

“A highway patrol search plane was fueled and ready to take off from Pierre to help in the search efforts,” said Siscoe.

That plane and a local plane owner who was ready to help search were called and notified they were not needed.

Father and son were both taken to the Bennett County Hospital Emergency Room for frostbite issues.

Bennett County Sheriff Paul Williams commended the many area organizations and departments for coming together and turning this search into a happy ending. It was one year ago a person was missing in the Allen area and was found dead from the elements.

Police Chief Brandon Peterson reported that his office was called at 12:00 a.m. to search for a juvenile who was attempting to run away. At 2:30 a.m. he came home.

At 4:00 a.m the same individual fled from a vehicle and ran out into a field and his father went looking for him.