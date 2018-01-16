Witt to retire after 23 years in Bennett Co. School Dist.

By Tim Huether

At the regular school board meeting Jan. 15, the Bennett County School Board moved to accept the retirement of Cheryl Witt after 23 years of teaching in the Bennett County School District, effective end of the 2017-2018 school year.

The board also moved to accept the resignation of Arielle Tiensvold, music director, effective at the end of the current school year; moved to accept the resignation of Brittney Soderlin, concession stand supervisor, effective immediately.

In administrative reports, superintendent Stacy Halverson said the food service documents are all in for the review on January 24. Halverson said she was told the Wellness Policy was well done. Co-business manager Jolene Robinson said they were told the policy is the best they have seen.

There will be an In-Service Feb. 2, with national motivational speaker Dave Webber to talk about culture and climate in the workplace and why it is important. They will also discuss ho important staff relationships are in relation to student achievement. The district has invited the White River School District to join them.

Halverson said the 2018-19 school calender is out to review by all three buildings and will be brought back to the Feb. meeting for the board.

Parent Teacher Conferences are set for Feb. 8.

The Todd Co. School District has invited the Bennett County School District to attend a meeting on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. where legislatures will be there as well as the Tribal Relations Committee that has all three area legislature serving on.

Junior High Principal Belinda Ready said there will be a staff meeting Wednesday on Parent Engagement and school meetings Thursday morning to review the school improvement plans. There will be Junior High awards Thursday morning for the second quarter awards. Bingo for Books will be January 25.

Chris Poulos, who does bicycle stunting and speaking will present a program on respect and bullying April 3.

High School Principal Nick Redden said school spirit t-shirts will be given to all the students Wednesday and a school wide photo will be taken that day.

Redden said it will be another crazy week for sporting activites with girls basketball playing Winner the 16th, at Red Cloud the 19th and hosting Philip in a double header on the 20th. The boys will play at Rapid City Christian the 18th and play Philip at home the 20th. The first Jr. High boys basketball game will be Jan. 16 in Gordon.

The Bennett County wrestling team will host Gordon/Rushville in a dual meet Jan. 23 and that will also be Parent’s Night.

Martin Grade School Principal Amie Kuxhaus said 30 students had perfect attendance and 31 had 98 percent attendance or better. She reported the staff will be traveling to Lead-Deadwood this Friday to observe their teachers using the Reading Street Reading Program.

The Spelling Bee is set for Feb. 8 and Little Warriors boys basketball begins Tuesday.

Co-business manager Karen Coyle said there are two school board seats up for election this year with the election set for April 10 with the seats of Kevin Hodson and Scott Huber up.

The board moved to recognize the Bennett County Administrators Bargaining Group as the negotiating unit for the administrators for the 2018-19 school year.

The board moved to void the following checks due to lack of presentation: Ck. #173259, Sam’s Club, $135.00; Ck. #173331, Clubhouse Hotel & Suites, $141.00; Ck. #173833, Mark Buchmann, $ 52.00; Ck. #173959,4 Seasons, $150.00

Moved to set the school board election to be held in conjunction with the City of Martin on April 10, 2018.

The board moved to approve the polling places for the board election on April 10, 2018: Combination for Precincts, Martin Rural 26, Martin Rural 27 and City of Martin in to (1) precinct to vote at the Library Community Room; Vetal Precinct and Tuthill Precinct combine into (1) precinct to vote at the Vetal Firehall; and the Allen Precinct to vote at the American Horse School.

The board moved to approve the hourly wage of $10.00 plus mileage for the election judges and clerks for the school board election and $20.00 plus mileage for the attendance at the election school.

The board moved to accept the 2018 Election Agreement between the City of Martin and Bennett County School District for the April 10, 2018 election.

The board moved to recognize the Bennett County Classified Education Association Bargaining Group as the negotiating unit for the classified staff for the 2018-2019 school year.

The board moved to recognize the Bennett County Education Association Bargaining Group as the negotiating unit for the certified staff for the 2018-2019 school year. (Action)

The board moved to accept the following contracts for the 2018 track season. Jon Pierson, asst. track coach, $1,450.00; Samantha Geiman, asst. track coach, $1,450.00.

In attendance for the meeting were all administrators, board members Todd Alexander, Kevin Hodson, Scott Huber and Mike Olson. Also in attendance were teachers Mike Anderson, Stacy Allen and Tara Fanning.

The next school board meeting is set for Feb. 19.