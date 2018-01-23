Nine spots open for local boards

By Larry Gauer

Nine seats will be open for the county commission, school board and the city council this spring. Petitions were eligible for circulation on January 1 for the county commission and are due in the County Auditor’s office by 5 p.m. March 27. Three seats are open and are currently held by Jason Fanning, Rocky Risse and Jeff Slattery. Each seat is for a four-year term. The County election is set for June 5.

The Bennett County school board and the Martin city will hold a joint election again this year which will be held on April 10. Two seats will be up for grabs on the Bennett County school board and are currently held by Scott Huber and Kevin Hodson. Both terms are for four- year terms.

Four incumbents will have their terms expire in June on the city council. They are Chuck Gotheridge in Ward one for a two-year term; Shirley McCue in Ward two for a two-year term; Angie Hicks in Ward two for a one-year term and Gregg Claussen in Ward three for a two-year term.