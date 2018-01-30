Bob Hopkins reaches 500th Career Win

On January 8, 2018, Bob Hopkins reached a historic milestone with his 500th career girls basketball games as head coach. He began his career at Bennett County High School in Martin, in 1978. His first win came on September 14, 1978, when they defeated Todd County 41-35.

This is his 26th season as a head coach. During this time he has won six Conference or League Championships, five District Championships, 11 Regional Championships, been the state runner-up twice and has won three state championships. The first came in 1986 with the Bennett County Warriors then again in 2003 and 2004 when he led Pahrump Valley Trojans to back to back Nevada State Championships.

As of January 8, he had won 214 games against 59 losses at Bennett County and 284 wins with 122 loses at Pahrump Valley for a total of 500 wins and 181 loses for a .734 winning percentage.

The 284 wins in Nevada rank him, unofficially, as the 5th winningest coach in NIAA history and he is only the 3rd coach in state history to win 500 games.