No city/school elections this year

By Larry Gauer

Calls to Jeanne Kirk, Martin City Finance Officer and to Jolene Robinson, co-business manager of the Bennett County School District revealed that there will be no city/school election this year.

According to Finance Officer Kirk Shirley McCue-Ward II, Angie Hicks-Ward II and Chuck Gotheridge-Ward I handed in petitions to retain their alderman seats while Gregg Claussen did not take out a petition for Ward III alderman. That seat will be appointed for a one year term.

Jolene Robinson, co-business manager of the Bennett County School District stated that Scott Huber handed in his completed petition to retain his seat on the school board while Kevin Hodson did not take out a petition. That position will also be appointed for a one year term by the school board.