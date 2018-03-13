School Board in need of new board member with lack of applicant

By Tim Huether

The Bennett County School Board will need to fill the seat to be vacated by Kevin Hodson as nobody took out an application for Hodson’s expiring term, including Hodson.

Board chairman Mike Olson said he encourages anyone interested in serving on the board, to stop in at the business office and take out an application. The board will review all applicants for the position and select one person to serve for one year, with the term placed on the ballot next year. Olson said they would like to have a person chosen early enough to be on board for the July meeting. The board agree to having superintendent Halverson put an ad in the Bennett County Booster regarding the opening.

In administrative reports, Superintendent Stacy Halverson said the legislature approved a 1 percent on-going increase in education, remarking, that is good since they started at 0 percent. She said there is a public comment bill that allows for comment at meetings, saying that is pretty much what they allow now anyway.

They are interviewing for openings for: 3rd grade, Middle School Science or SS, Junior High/High School band and choir, Elementary PE and High School SPED.

The third quarter ends March 15, Teacher In-Service is March 16, March 19 is the Winter Sports Banquet and Easter Break begins March 29 at 1 p.m. and goes through April 2.

Junior High Principal Belinda Ready reported that there is a District Meeting March 19, a new professional development plan format for each building and the district curriculum alignment will be on May 21-22. There will be a DATA Retreat May 23-24 with public on May 30.

There will be Parent Involvement April 3 with Chris Poulos, Learn to Code on April 5 and a Bingo for Books in April.

The Junior High Science Fair had a lot of good presentations said Ready.

They are working on the 2018-19 schedule and are updating the handbook. Summer school for those failing math and reading in June.

High School principal Nick Redden reported on high school testing, with the 11th grade SBAC March 20-21 and 27-28. College trips are set for April 12 for the 9th grade to go to Chadron; April 16 for 10th graders to go to Rapid City; April 23 for 11th grade to go to Mitchell. The Man Pageant was Monday night and track began Monday also. The first track meet is April 3 with a Junior High meet in Kadoka and April 5, with the high school traveling to Mission. The first Golf meet is April 6 at the Rapid City Elks Club.

At the Martin Grade School American Legion Auxiliary poetry winners were announced said Principal Amie Kuxhaus. In the 4th grade, Jace Harris was first, Justice Child 2nd and Blair Louden 3rd; 5th grade saw Olivia Lyon winning 1st, Layla Robinson 2nd, Gavin Risse 3rd and Honey Reddy 4th; 6th grade, Jayden Boomer 1st, Vernon Butcher 2nd and Elizabeth Gutierrez 3rd.

American Essay contest winners were: Adam Byrne 1st, Wyatt Huber 2nd, Thomiah Poor Bear 3rd, Kassidy Heathershaw 4th.

Kuxhaus said Bring Your Parent to School Day had a great turnout with 70 parents visiting during the day.

The board moved to approve the voluntary transfer of for the 2018-2019 School year of Abbie Saxton, Elementary PE to Bennett County Middle School PE-Health-Math Interventions. All approved, with Todd Alexander abstaining from voting.

The board approved the contract for the 2018-2019 school year, second grade, Katie Lensegrav, $39,000.00

The board:

- moved to accept administrative contracts for the 2018-2019 school year.

- Moved to offer certified contracts for the 2018-2019 school year.

- Moved to let bids for the following summer projects: Jr High tuckpointing, BCHS sewer, BCHS Roof.

- Moved to surplus washer and dryer.

- Moved to approve Mary Jo Fairhead as a track coach.

- Moved to approve the purchase of 2018 Chevrolet Impala from Beck Motors, government bid, $21,047.00.

The board entered into executive session for contract negotiations.

All board members were present except Tiffany Petrak. Others present included Tara Fanning.

The next board meeting is set for April 16.