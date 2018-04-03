Crash on Hwy 73 leaves one dead

One person died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred last Friday at 8:55 a.m, at mile marker 26 on Hwy 73, approx. 13 miles from Martin and 15 miles south of Long Valley.

A 1996 Kenworth T600 semi-truck and trailer driven by Tagg Petrak, 21, of Martin, was southbound on South Dakota Highway 73 and was preparing to make a right-hand turn into a field. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pickup, driven by Joshua Flockhart, 27, Box Elder, S.D., which also was southbound, struck the rear of the trailer.

Flockhart, had to be extricated and was taken to the Bennett County hospital where he later was pronounced dead. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 9-year-old male, who was a passenger in the pickup, suffered minor injuries. Petrak, the driver of the semi truck was not injured. Both were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

