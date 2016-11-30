Will Risse named to All State Football Team

Bennett County High School Senior Will Risse was named to the South Dakota Coaches Association Class 11B All State Honorable Mention Football Team.

“Will Risse is a physical football player who always wanted to make a big play or hit a ball carrier hard,” said Bennett County coach Tucker Risse. “Throughout the season, Will became a more disciplined player. He played defensive end, tackle, and nose Guard; in doing so he showed his willingness to do whatever it took to better the team. Will worked well with our defensive adjustments week to week. He asked questions, communicated with in game adjustments, and always was excited about what he did on the field. I am proud of Will and his progress over this season. He has made mental and physical improvements which is evidences to his Honorable Mention All State Defensive Tackle Award.”

Over his four years on the gridiron, Will racked up 32 solo tackles, 104 assisted tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 4 fumble recoveries, 2 pass deflections, blocked a kick and scored a touchdown off the block.