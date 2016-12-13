Winter, Byrne, Nelson claim titles at Gordon-Rushville Wrestling Tourn.

Bennett County finished third as a team, just one point out of second, in the Gordon-Rushville Wrestling Tournament Saturday in Gordon. The Warriors brought home three championships, Clarence Winter at 113, Tyler Byrne at 182 and James Nelson at 195.

Complete results are below:

1. Valentine 263.5

2. Gordon-Rushville 131.0

3. Bennett County 130.0

4. Ogallala 125.0

5. Chadron 123.5

6. Mullen 98.5

7. Mitchell 96.0

8. Perkins County 74.0

9. Bayard 63.5

10. Hay Springs 58.0

11. Little Wound 45.0

12. Pine Ridge 41.0

13. Red Cloud 0.0

113 - Clarence Winter (9-2) placed 1st and scored 28.00 team points.

Quarterfinal - Clarence Winter 9-2 won by fall over Joseph Burris (Bayard) 4-5 (Fall 1:05)

Semifinal - Clarence Winter 9-2 won by fall over Lance Christensen (Little Wound) 1-3 (Fall 0:22)

1st Place Match - Clarence Winter 9-2 won by fall over Austin Anderson (Hay Springs) 6-8 (Fall 0:57)

120 - Jared Harris (7-3) placed 2nd and scored 20.00 team points.

Quarterfinal - Jared Harris 7-3 won by decision over Jacob Dalbey (Bayard) 3-3 (Dec 3-0)

Semifinal - Jared Harris 7-3 won by fall over Max Palomo (Mitchell) 4-6 (Fall 4:55)

1st Place Match - Gage Krolikowski (Valentine) 3-0 won by fall over Jared Harris 7-3 (Fall 4:46)

132 - Kurtis Mooney (8-5) placed 5th and scored 8.00 team points.

Quarterfinal - Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 3-4 won by decision over Kurtis Mooney 8-5 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Round 3 - Kurtis Mooney 8-5 won by major decision over Cooper Schmer (Ogallala) 4-4 (MD 14-0)

Cons. Semi - Darryn Walters (Mitchell) 8-2 won by fall over Kurtis Mooney 8-5 (Fall 1:20)

5th Place Match - Kurtis Mooney 8-5 won by decision over Jade Lovitt (Mullen) 3-4 (Dec 7-4)

138 - Adam Hahn (10-3) placed 3rd and scored 16.00 team points.

Quarterfinal - Adam Hahn 10-3 won by fall over Kaden Vincent (Gordon-Rushville) 1-4 (Fall 2:26)

Semifinal - Noah Eklund (Valentine) 5-0 won by fall over Adam Hahn 10-3 (Fall 2:55)

Cons. Semi - Adam Hahn 10-3 won by decision over Tyler Kreutzer (Ogallala) 3-5 (Dec 4-2)

3rd Place Match - Adam Hahn 10-3 won by decision over Coy Wolken (Hay Springs) 11-3 (Dec 6-2)

138 - Isaiah Johnson (5-7) placed 7th.

Quarterfinal - Coy Wolken (Hay Springs) 11-3 won by fall over Isaiah Johnson 5-7 (Fall 1:57)

Cons. Round 2 - Isaiah Johnson 5-7 won by fall over Damien Andres (Chadron) 0-2 (Fall 0:59)

Cons. Round 3 - Tyler Kreutzer (Ogallala) 3-5 won by decision over Isaiah Johnson 5-7 (Dec 8-3)

7th Place Match - Isaiah Johnson 5-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Kaden Vincent (Gordon-Rushville) 1-4 (SV-1 14-9)

145 - Tim Fanning

Champ. Round 1 - Justin Wiens (Mullen) 2-5 won by fall over Tim Fanning 0-5 (Fall 1:22)

Cons. Round 2 - Conner Halverson (Gordon-Rushville) 3-5 won by fall over Tim Fanning 0-5 (Fall 0:41)

152 - Seth Livermont (4-6) placed 8th.

Champ. Round 1 - Seth Livermont 4-6 won by fall over Wiyaka Stands (Pine Ridge) 0-4 (Fall 0:12)

Quarterfinal - Caleb Long (Valentine) 7-1 won by fall over Seth Livermont 4-6 (Fall 1:17)

Cons. Round 2 - Seth Livermont 4-6 won by fall over Riley Kessler (Mullen) 0-4 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Round 3 - Brock Skinner (Ogallala) 4-4 won by decision over Seth Livermont 4-6 (Dec 2-1)

7th Place Match - Dean Laverack 6-6 won by decision over Seth Livermont 4-6 (Dec 7-3)

152 - Dean Laverack (6-6) placed 7th and scored 2.00 team points.

Quarterfinal - Tommy Bragg (Gordon-Rushville) 3-3 won in sudden victory - 1 over Dean Laverack 6-6 (SV-1 4-2)

Cons. Round 3 - Karsen Hunter (Bayard) 5-5 won by decision over Dean Laverack 6-6 (Dec 10-5)

7th Place Match - Dean Laverack 6-6 won by decision over Seth Livermont 4-6 (Dec 7-3)

182 - Tyler Byrne (7-5) placed 1st and scored 30.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Byrne 7-5 won by fall over Lanita Cordier (Red Cloud) 0-4 (Fall 0:12)

Quarterfinal - Tyler Byrne 7-5 won by fall over Joshua Bachelor (Valentine) 5-4 (Fall 3:32)

Semifinal - Tyler Byrne 7-5 won by fall over Damian Holeman (Gordon-Rushville) 2-4 (Fall 4:53)

1st Place Match - Tyler Byrne 7-5 won by fall over Lance Cattin (Chadron) 4-3 (Fall 1:29)

182 - Jeremiah Briggs (4-4) placed 7th.

Quarterfinal - Clancey Clifford (Little Wound) 1-3 won by fall over Jeremiah Briggs 4-4 (Fall 1:59)

Cons. Round 3 - Chism Miller (Valentine) 4-4 won by fall over Jeremiah Briggs 4-4 (Fall 3:00)

7th Place Match - Jeremiah Briggs 4-4 won by fall over Cody Chambers (Mitchell) 2-7 (Fall 0:30)

195 - James Nelson (8-0) placed 1st and scored 26.00 team points.

Semifinal - James Nelson 8-0 won by fall over Adam Wach (Ogallala) 3-5 (Fall 0:55)

1st Place Match - James Nelson 8-0 won by fall over Beau Wood (Perkins County) 6-2 (Fall 3:13)