Warriors shut down Mustangs 25-0

By Tim Huether

Bennett County traveled to Kyle last Friday to face the Little Wound Mustangs in high school football action, playing in the first night game every at the school. The Mustangs held their first game on their new field, complete with new lights, but the visiting Warriors used a strong defensive effort to take a 25-0 win.

The Warriors started the game on offense and were forced to punt, as the Mustangs were fired up early, blocking the punt, setting themselves up at the 40 of the Warriors for their first drive.

The Mustangs moved down to the Warrior 15, but could not score and Bennett County took over on downs.

After a Warrior punt, Little Wound fumbled the ball and Weston Ireland recovered it for the Warriors at the 44 of Little Wound.

The Warriors turned it right back over as Daniel Winsand’s pass to the left sideline was intercepted by the Mustangs at the 41 of Bennett County.

Warrior Junior Tee Allen intercepted a Tyrone Pourier pass at the 14, putting Bennett County’s offense back on the field.

Allen would later hook up on a 71 yard pass play for a touchdown with quarterback Shawn Saxton to put the first points on the board. Brendan Kamerzell’s kick after made it 7-0 late in the first quarter.

On the next Mustang possession, Jared Harris intercepted Pourier and raced 47 yards for a touchdown with 10:21 to go in the first half. Kamerzell booted the extra point through, making it 14-0.

Little Wound moved down the field and was knocking on the door of the end zone when Tee Allen appeared to intercept the ball at about the one yard line. After the referees discussed it, the interception was overturned and Little Wound had new life.

Penalties and a stout Warrior defense pushed the ball back to the 32 yard line where they would go for it on fourth down and not get it, turning the ball back to Bennett County.

The Warriors were facing a fourth and 10 at the four yard line and tried a pass play down the left sideline that was incomplete. Little Wound took over with excellent field position, but the Warrior defense held firm, pushing the Mustangs back, keyed by a big sack by Tyler Byrne. Little Wound would be facing a fourth and goal from the eight but could not put points on the board, turning it over, and the Warriors would run out the clock in the first half, up 14-0.

Little Wound was forced to punt on their first possession of the second half and a nice return by Isaiah Johnson, put the Warriors at the 42 of the Mustangs.

Tee Allen caught a 34 yard pass from Shawn Saxton, then scored on a 4 yard run with 4:34 to go in the third quarter. Daniel Winsand ran the conversion in for two points and a 22-0 Warrior lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs were marching down the field, but Jared Harris picked off his second pass of the game, snagging the pass at the one yard line and brought it back to the 23 yard line.

With 3:30 to play in the game, Kamerzell kicked a 30 yard field goal for the game’s final points, making it 25-0.

Bennett County hosts Hot Springs Friday with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.