Warriors wrap up season with 50-0 win, playoffs likely

By Tim Huether

Last week I said the Warriors playoff streak of 15 years looked like it was going to end but I am glad I am going to be wrong. If the teams that should win do, the Warriors will be in the playoffs and should be traveling to the far north to face Groton on Thursday, Oct. 19.

Bennett County hosted St. Francis Indian School last Friday, racing to a 50-0 lead before the half ended, ending the regular season at the horn via the mercy rule in high school football.

Bennett County Warrior junior Tee Allen started off a great night on the field with a 25 yard touchdown run with just 2:28 gone on the clock. Allen also ran in the conversion for an 8-0 score.

Following a SFIS fumble and Bennett County recovery, Allen scampered 44 yards for another touchdown run 19 seconds later. The run by Allen for conversion was no good, 14-0.

With 6:23 to play in the opening quarter, Bennett County Senior Seth Livermont dashed in from three yards out for the third Bennett County rushing touchdown of the night, followed by an Allen run for conversion for a 22-0 score.

Another senior, Daniel Winsand hauled in a pass from Tee Allen for a 31 yard touchdown with 1:37 to go in the first. Allen’s pass to Seth Livermont for the two point conversion was no good.

Allen added to his big night with an interception of a St. Francis pass, returning it 40 yards for another quick Bennett County Score with 1:05 still to play in the first quarter. He then ran it in for the conversion to make it 36-0.

With 6:11 to play in the second quarter, Allen found the end zone from six yards out and then completed a pass to Shawn Saxton for the conversion.

Saxton would later score on a one yard run to make it a 50-0 game. The conversion failed and the home team celebrated with a 50-0 win, ending the regular season with a 4-4 record.

“Tonight (Oct. 6) was the last night that a group of Seniors played a home football game on the BCHS football field,” said head coach Tucker Risse. “It is not easy seeing these guys come and go, but that is part of life. These kids are unique in their own way and will have a special place in my heart.”

“Overall, our kids played well,” added Risse. “We came out after three straight losses and put up a lot of points. That is encouraging. Things started to click for us offensively and defensively due to the focus, effort, and fun we had in practice this last week. Now we will wait and see what happens. We have a bye week, and then we find out if we get a wild card spot in the playoffs. No matter what happens I am proud of these kids. They have battled through; pain, frustration, emotional highs and lows, but we are a family and that’s what we do.”

Game stats:

Rushing: Tee Allen 4 carries, 81 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 conversions; Daniel Winsand 4 carries, 66 yards; Weston Ireland 4 carries, 35 yards; Shawn Saxton 4 carries, 4 yards, 1 touchdown; Clarence Winter 1 carry, -5 yards; Seth Livermont 1 carry 3 yards, 1 touchdown.

Passing: Tee Allen 7 for 12, 128 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 conversion.

Receptions:

Daniel Winsand 3 for 95 yards, 1 touchdown; Isaiah Johnson 1 for 26 yards; Shawn Saxton 1 for 6 yards, 1 conversion; Weston Ireland 1 for 9 yards; Jared Harris 1 for 5 yards.

Defense: Weston Ireland 2 solo, 6 assisted tackles; Tee Allen 5 assisted tackles, 1 pass deflection, 2 interceptions, 1 for a 40 yard touchdown; Jared Harris 1 pass deflection; Shawn Saxton 1 solo, 4 assisted tackles, 1 interception; Seth Livermont 1 solo, 5 assisted tackles; Isaiah Johnson 3 solo, 3 assisted tackle, 1/2 sack; Daniel Winsand 1 solo, 4 assisted tackles; Tyler Byrne 1 solo, 7 assisted tackles, 2.5 sacks; Gabe Fanning 1 solo, 2 assisted tackles, 1 tackle for loss; Clarence Winter 1 assisted tackle; Chad Hiland 1 solo tackle; DeAndre Cottier 3 assisted tackles; Jeremiah Briggs 2 assisted tackles.

Daniel Winsand had 8 kickoffs for 238 yards for a 45 yard average.