Karissa Rayhill qualifies for CNFR

Karissa Rayhill, a Martin local and freshman at Eastern Wyoming College, has done what she set out to do; qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo.

Over the past weekend, April 27 and 28, the Eastern Wyoming College team headed to the University of Wyoming in Laramie to compete.

In the first round of goat tying, Rayhill tied for 3rd and 4th with a 7.3.

In the short go she placed 3rd with a 7.00 putting her 2nd in the average and sending her to the CNFR June 10-16.

Rayhill along with two other teammates placed 2nd, also qualifying them for the CNFR as a team.